WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.96

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

