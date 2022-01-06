WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.96

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 217,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

