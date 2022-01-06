Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 4,177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 4,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

