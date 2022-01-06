Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 111.9% in December

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,400 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the November 30th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

