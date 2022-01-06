Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GDLLF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

