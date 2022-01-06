Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
GDLLF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
Geodrill Company Profile
