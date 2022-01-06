American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 91964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Specifically, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

