Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.01

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 1730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $720.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

