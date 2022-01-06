Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.01

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 1730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $720.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.
In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
