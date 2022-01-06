Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $51.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

