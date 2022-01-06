MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

