Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $488,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.