MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

