Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

PBA opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

