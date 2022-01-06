MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 940 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

