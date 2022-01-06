MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.