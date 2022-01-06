MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

Landstar System stock opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.60 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.57.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.