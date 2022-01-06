MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 415 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,904 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

