Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.