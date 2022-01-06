Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

EFX opened at $279.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average is $267.81. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

