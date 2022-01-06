Lincoln National Corp Takes $239,000 Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $44,198,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

