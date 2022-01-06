Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,593 shares of company stock worth $1,912,079 over the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

