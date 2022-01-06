Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,243 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

