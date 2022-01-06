Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,715 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR opened at $224.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.