Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

