Boston Partners Sells 36,620 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.09% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $2,576,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

