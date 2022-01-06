Boston Partners Sells 15,245 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Vistra worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 7.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vistra by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

