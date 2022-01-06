Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 803,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 163,272 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

NYSE ACRE opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

