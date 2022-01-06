Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00. The stock traded as high as C$34.66 and last traded at C$34.09, with a volume of 4255356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.41.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$49.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.25.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

