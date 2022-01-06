Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $44,373.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

