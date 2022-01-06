FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,255.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.36 or 0.07907276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.98 or 1.00055887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007998 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

