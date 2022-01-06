PFG Advisors Sells 167 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLTR. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

