Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.80

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$136.80 and last traded at C$135.78, with a volume of 405057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.25.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.85.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,180 shares of company stock worth $1,481,101.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.