Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.40

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.40 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.93), with a volume of 2801234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.60 ($1.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Martin McAdam bought 5,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,893.68).

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

