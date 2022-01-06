PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 6,831 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

