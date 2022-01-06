PFG Advisors Invests $200,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

