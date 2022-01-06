Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Employers were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 195.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Employers by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

