Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $27.76

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $26.65. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

