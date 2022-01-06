Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $27.76

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $26.65. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
