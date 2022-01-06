Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.83), with a volume of 253935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.76).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.12. The company has a market cap of £201.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,662.99 ($6,283.51).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

