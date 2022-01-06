Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Up 139.4% in December

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of BWMX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,957. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $735.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.
Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BWMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.
About Betterware de Mexico
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
