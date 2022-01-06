Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Up 139.4% in December

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BWMX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,957. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $735.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 73.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

