Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Down 8.9%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 49,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,715,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

