Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.13

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 135013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 204.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 581,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.