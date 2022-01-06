BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.