BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.