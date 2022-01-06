Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

FRRPF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,600. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

