Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 5.1%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 12,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,170,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,904 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
