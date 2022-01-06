Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 5.1%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 12,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,170,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,904 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.