Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -820.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $264,737,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,527,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

