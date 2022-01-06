Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 17,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.50.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.