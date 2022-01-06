Bank of America Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,088.12 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

