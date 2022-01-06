Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report $500.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.70 million and the lowest is $499.60 million. Clarivate posted sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $5,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,890,000 after buying an additional 354,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 12.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 126,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,482. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

