Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 3,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after buying an additional 857,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after acquiring an additional 390,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 373.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 204,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,449,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

