Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $11,080.00.

CXDO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

