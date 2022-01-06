Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 519,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,950,662. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

