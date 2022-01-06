Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ALGS traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.72. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 180,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

